Doug Ford offers Ontario educators a chump raise that doesn't even match inflation

Ontario's education workers are not happy with the latest deal offered to them from Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

On Aug. 16 the Ministry of Education offered workers a 2 per cent average wage increase for those earning under $40,000 per year and a 1.25 per cent increase for those earning over $40k.

Essentially, Ford denied the union's demands for a $3.25 hourly wage increase (roughly a 12 per cent average increase), who are saying this offer does not keep in pace with inflation and would instead actually calculate to a pay reduction. 

According to PressProgress, the deal also "cuts short-term disability pay from 90 per cent to 25 per cent for the first five days and includes an application progress for the benefit."

"Our proposal is reasonable, necessary, and ensures sustainability for education workers and the students and families who rely on the services we deliver. The gains you need rely on the high participation of you and your co-workers in the days ahead," read a bargaining update from the Ontario School Board Council of Unions.

The union said the deal would only amount to an $800 average increase and that it wouldn't "pay rising rent costs, put food on the table" or address the multiple staffing issues. 

Needless to say, the offer was denied by the union and negotiations are ongoing as the school start date looms.

But Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government will continue to land a "fair deal."

"As students return to normal classes this September with the full school experience, including sports and extracurriculars, we are committed to landing a fair deal with all education unions and a good deal for Ontario students and their families," he said.

There is only one more bargaining meet before school starts in the beginning of September.

"Attempting to kickstart conversations on equity, violence, and health and safety, we're disappointed to say that we made little headway. Additionally, although we raised the issues of job security and benefits, the employer maintained their concessions," said the union.

