Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
swimming pool toronto

Toronto is finally opening 3 delayed pools and extending their swim season

Swimming is a quintessential part of any long weekend, and if you're looking to cool off at one of Toronto's 55 outdoor pools, there's now three extra ones to choose from.

While most outdoor pools in Toronto were up and running by June 30, some people have had to wait a few extra days for their local pool to open back up.

Donald D. Summerville leisure pool near Woodbine Beach is finally reopening today after critical repairs were made over the past few weeks.

Amesbury Sports Complex in North York is also reopening for leisure and lane swim on Tuesday, August 2.

Lastly, Riverdale Park East pool will reopen on Thursday, August 4 for leisure and lane swim.

In June, city staff found damages and mechanical issues at some outdoor pools that required urgent repair work before being able to safely open up to the public.

In order to make up for lost time, the city is extending the swimming season for all three aforementioned pools until Sunday, September 11.

Other outdoor pools across the city are scheduled to close for the season on Sunday, September 4 and Monday, September 5.

City of Toronto
