Toronto is expected to see a ton of potentially severe thunderstorms this week

With relatively cooler temps felt in Toronto this week, there's a good chance some noisy thunderstorms could ruin the party.

The Weather Network confirms a cold front is moving through Ontario and could bring some heavy rains as it moves towards the southwest. This means high winds, thick rains and even thunderstorms are expected Wednesday evening and overnight. Environment Canada says southwestern winds around 20 kilometres/hour will hit Toronto as well.

As we move into early morning hours on Thursday, the GTA is likely to see sporadic lightening bursts too.

Environment Canada predicts Thursday as a "mix of sun and cloud" with a probability of continued rain and yes, thunderstorms too.

Winds will pick up and gust to around 50 kilometres/hour near lunch time. Despite these conditions, the temps will feel around 32 C thanks to the high humidex.

Just in case, be sure to tie down anything that can picked up by winds and head inside if thunder occurs. Friday, Saturday and Sunday should be smooth-sailing with sunny conditions and high heat.