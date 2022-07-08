Toronto Police release image of suspect in latest Kipling station attack

Toronto Police have released images of the suspect wanted in connection with an unprovoked attack on an 85-year-old woman at Kipling Subway Station.

The assault occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, when an unidentified assailant struck the woman, knocking her unconscious. The suspect fled the scene while the woman was taken to hospital with injuries and is expected to recover.

Police are seeking a man described as six feet tall, wearing dark clothing and a hat.

Images released of the suspect are about low-resolution as they get, but police are asking anyone with information about the alleged assailant to reach out or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The random attack comes just weeks after a young woman was lit on fire aboard a TTC bus outside Kipling Station in what has been described by police as a hate-motivated attack. The woman has since succumbed to her injuries.

Multiple incidents at Kipling are among the latest in a rash of incidents on Toronto's public transit system that have riders understandably on edge.

As well, our CEO, Rick Leary, has again spoken to police Chief James Ramer about working together for additional safety and security of our customers.

In response to the wave of violence, TTC CEO Rick Leary has discussed increasing police presence with Toronto Police Chief James Ramer, while the transit agency plans to deploy additional special constables to patrol Kipling Station.