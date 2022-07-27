Toronto police are investigating after suspicious reports of dogs getting sick in Etobicoke

If you're a dog owner living in Etobicoke, it may be a good idea to keep your pup leashed and avoid going out on the grass for a while during your daily walk.

Multiple dogs have been getting sick in the area since yesterday night, someone reportedly witnessing unknown chemicals being sprayed on the grass near Summerland Terrace and Dundas St. West.

After getting several reports from pet owners in the area, Toronto Police have been investigating the incident, issuing a warning on Twitter for pet owners to be cautious while walking their pets.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT:

Summerland Ter + Dundas St W

* 4:33 pm *

- Someone seen spreading chemicals on the grass

- Reports that a number of dogs are sick

- Fire Crews (Hazmat Unit) attending

- Animal Services will be notified

-* Caution of pet owners in the area *#GO1432047

^dh pic.twitter.com/F2C8P74xDN — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 26, 2022

There is currently no information on who the chemical-spraying suspect is, or precisely what kind of substance this is. More information will hopefully surface within the next few days - the Toronto Fire Hazmat Unit has been called onto the scene, followed by Animal Services who will also be notified of the incident.

People have already expressed their concerns on Twitter in response to Toronto Police Operations, shocked at how and why something like this would happen.

“Mass Animal Murderer on the loose?” — bettergov.ca (@bettergovca) July 27, 2022

Someone even suggested this could be some sort of comeback at dog owners who constantly neglect picking up after their pets. Still, spraying chemicals is going way out of line.

This sounds like someone who's pissed off at dog owners leaving their dog shit on their lawn and is taking action into their own hands — Kirina Iris (@KirinaIris) July 26, 2022

For now, keep a close eye on your pets and make sure they don't go near grass if you live in or around the area. It's unknown know how many lawns have been affected, or how poisonous this substance may be.