Someone creepy in Toronto is pretending to be a city staffer to gain access to residences

Some creep in Toronto is trying to get inside your home by pretending to be a city worker in areas where construction is taking place. Be warned!

The City of Toronto Twitter warned residents that an individual was lurking in the east end posting as a staffer in attempts to fool homeowners.

"The #CityOfTO is aware that an individual is posing as a City staff person and attempting to enter homes. Access to individual homes is not currently required for the construction planned," read the tweet.

Repeat: access to individual homes is not currently required.

It happened on O'Connor Drive, from Glenwood Crescent to Bermondsey Road. The city's website said construction is currently underway on local roadways to address basement flooding and pedestrian safety - meaning there are a ton of construction workers present.

It is unknown if the individual actually ended up in someone's house or not. The city nor police have yet to publicly release an image of the suspect.

So, if you live in this area and someone knocks on your door saying the city needs to inspect your property, do not let them in.

Instead, you should immediately call the Toronto Police 55 division at 416-808-2222 to report the incident.