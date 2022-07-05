City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
People want to move to Canada more than any other country in the world

Ever wondered where most people across the world would relocate to if given the opportunity?

Compare the Market Australia decided to figure out the answer to this question and published their findings on the world's most desirable countries to relocate to. And guess what? Canada managed to snag the top spot.

The ability to work anywhere in the world has a lot of appeal, and the company analyzed Google search data for each country regarding search terms related to relocating.

Compare the Market observed annual search volume for terms like houses in [country], moving to [country] and relocating to [country] in order to compile their list.

For over 50 countries worldwide, Canada is the number one most popular relocation destination. Japan came in just behind Canada at number two, with 31 countries viewing the country as their top relocation destination.

Countries such as South Africa, India, China, and Spain all have Canada as their most searched destination.

Canada's own most desired destination was none other than runner-up Japan.

Here is the list of the top 10 most desired countries to relocate to:

  1. Canada
  2. Japan
  3. Spain
  4. China
  5. France
  6. Turkey and South Africa tied
  7. Turkey and South Africa tied
  8. India
  9. Australia
  10. Greece and Fiji tied
Lead photo by

Jason Hafso
