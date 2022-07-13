City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario speeding

Ontario driver says they were speeding 70 kilometres over limit because kids had to pee

Speeding is no joke, but this scenario is kind of laughable.

The Niagara detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are putting one speeding driver on blast after explainging they were speeding because the kids needed to go the bathroom.

According to the OPP Highway Safety Division, a driver was pulled over in Lincoln on July 11 travelling 169 kilometres/hour on the QEW because a pair of kiddie passengers needed to relieve themselves.

"The driver explained they were speeding because 2 of the 3 kids in the car had to use the bathroom…charged," read the tweet shared by the force.

As a result, the driver had their car impounded, licence suspended and is facing speeding and stunting-related charges.

The OPP continued to slam the driver by adding the hashtag #NoExcuses to the post.

Lesson learned - take the kids to the bathroom before getting in the car!

Lead photo by

OPP Highway Safety Division 
