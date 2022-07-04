It's going to be very wet and windy in Toronto this week as humidex set to spike

Prepare for a strange mix of weather conditions tomorrow, Toronto.

Environment Canada's latest forecast for Tuesday, July 5 is calling for strong winds, thunderstorms and high heat.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning, with a risk of thunderstorms in the early afternoon.

The temperature is expected to be around 30 C however, with the humidex, it will feel closer to 35 or higher. The UV index will reach high levels, hovering around a six.

But it doesn't stop there, large wind gusts from 30-50 kilometres/per hour will pick up in the afternoon before tapering down in the early evening.

Gusts up to 50 km/hour can be strong enough to move umbrellas and large tree branches, according to the Weather Network.

Though a heat watch or warning has yet to be issued by Environment Canada, it could come as early as tomorrow morning.

High temperatures can also bring on heat-related illness which include symptoms like dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst or decreased urination.

The city advises residents experiencing these symptoms to move to a cool place as soon as possible and drink cool liquids.

There are a number of heat relief cool spaces run by the city including, pools, wadding areas, malls, recreation centres, splash pads, libraries and 24/7 respite sites.