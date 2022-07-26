City
Driver caught near Toronto using bed sheet to hold mattress to car's roof

Drivers making some bizarre and questionable decisions are nothing new in Toronto, but a recent arrest has us scratching our heads asking, "what were they thinking?"

The incident in question occurred this past Saturday at 10:56 p.m. just outside Toronto.

A driver in Guelph was stopped near the intersection of Victoria Road South and College Avenue East by a local police after he appeared to be transporting a mattress in a rather unsafe manner.

A bed sheet was seen draped across the top of the mattress and box spring in order to secure it to the roof of the vehicle.

The driver and passenger even had to hold onto the edges of the bed sheet to make sure that the mattress stayed on the roof while driving.

An unnamed 26-year-old Guelph male was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with carrying an insecure load — an offence that carries with a fine of $130.

If you're planning on transporting a mattress any time soon, you might want to consider doing it the right way instead to avoid a hefty ticket.

Lead photo by

Guelph Police
