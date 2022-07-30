These are the three most common annoying complaints from GO train passengers

Commuting in and out of Toronto for work via GO train can be a stressful experience, once often made worse by fellow passengers treating the train a bit too much like home.

You can park your butt comfortably on one of those plush seats and pop open a book or digital device to pass the time, but your ride is only going to be enjoyable if other passengers are respectful, which is, unfortunately, not always the case.

To combat some of the most commonly-reported passenger faux pas, GO Transit is launching a new etiquette campaign, or perhaps a shame campaign, if you want to get cynical like me.

The regional transit agency is shedding light on the three most common annoying passenger complaints from the GO train network in what I'm assuming/hoping is an effort to shame people into compliance.

Bags on seats

Your bag is not entitled to the same comforts as a GO train ticketholder, and it certainly isn't a pylon, so why the heck is your inanimate object which contains your other objects occupying a seat designed for a sentient human being?

Oh, are you afraid the floor is dirty? Is that why you've chosen to force a fellow passenger to stand all the way from Union Station to Barrie? Your lap will do just fine. There, problem solved.

Quiet zone

In case you didn't get the memo, the entire upper floors on GO trains are dedicated to providing a quiet space for people to work or rest on long commutes.

Signage reminds passengers that these quiet zones are in place during rush hour, which means that your loud finance bro speakerphone calls or Bluetooth speaker jams are unwelcome during the week between 6:00 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Feet on seats

If you're the type of person who visits a friend's place with shoes on and nonchalantly puts their feet on the couch, first of all, stop reading this and seek immediate help. Putting your dirty shoes on a GO train seat is even worse.

At least your friends understand and accept what a piece of unredeemable human garbage you are. Fellow GO train passengers needing a place to sit might not be quite as forgiving about your disgusting habits.