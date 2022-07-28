Brazen theft at Toronto spa captured in astounding surveillance video

Thefts in and around Toronto have become more and more bold in recent months, and a recent crime captured on video in Yorkville is no exception.

The incident in question occured at Avenue Skin Care medical spa in the affluent neighbourhood of Yorkville at 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The owner of Avenue Skin Care, Erica Savoie, told blogTO that a woman stole around $5,000 worth of medical grade skin care products in plain sight earlier this week.

A woman was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of product from Yorkville spa Avenue Skin Care - 📹 Avenue Skin Care #Toronto pic.twitter.com/IdyqCwhbrF — blogTO (@blogTO) July 28, 2022

The thief was caught making two rounds up to the spa just to grab all four boxes that contained some very expensive products.

After stealing the goods, Savoie claims the woman went on to Facebook Marketplace and put the items up for sale. When finally confronted by Savoie and her brother for stealing the skin care products, the thief agreed to return the items in order to avoid charges being pressed.

The woman alleged that her boyfriend did drop the stolen goods back off at the spa, but Savoie says the items were never retured.

Savoie said the woman was not a client at the spa, and had never been seen before by staff.

She said the thief simply "strolled into the unlocked building" and stole the packages that were left outside the shop door.

"It seems like there is nothing the police are willing to do to rectify the situation even though I have every detail of evidence they need," Savoie explained to blogTO.

The small business owner said the incident is a devastating blow since her spa was closed down for a long period of time due to lockdowns and the nature of the store's services.

While the woman has been identified and contacted by Savoie, the police have told her there's not much they can do to help.