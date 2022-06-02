Ontario NDP leader's son posed with an assault rifle and it gets much weirder

Doug Ford's eldest daughter Krista gets plenty of attention for her out-there views and publicly speaking out against her premier father.

But there's another major provincial party leader with a rebellious adult child, and while Doug Ford's daughter rants about the government taking guns away, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath's son is out there posing with an actual banned assault rifle.

blogTO's most recent article covering Ford-Haynes' stance on gun control was called out as an attack on the Ford family in the run-up to the June 2 Ontario election, with one commenter on Twitter challenging us to report on what Horwath's son thinks about guns.

You should ask @AndreaHorwath son what he thinks about guns. @blogTO are you going to report on this or will you continue to be biased left wing media. pic.twitter.com/LernvE5Bx8 — Think Critically (@Pro_V_ocateur) June 1, 2022

Okay, internet stranger, I see your challenge and happily accept.

You see, I've been aware of Horwath's son, Julian Leonetti, for years. And I'm running out of popcorn watching this guy.

He is utterly fascinating in that can't-look-away trainwreck sort of way, still sticking with his ailing rap career well into his late 20s. He has performed under the stage name Julian Da Jugga, but appears to have switched to HeyyJulian later in his career.

Here's a brutally auto-tuned song where he seems to endorse impaired driving, pouring a mysterious purple liquid into his Tim Hortons peach drink (and later a bottle of Sprite.)

There is no way of knowing for sure what is being poured in the video, but this colourful preparation may not be so mysterious for anyone familiar with southern hip hop culture.

But let's circle back to the gun thing real quick.

Leonetti was called out by voices on both the left and right for comments and images that emerged in early 2020, after the Ontario NDP leader's son posted a selfie brandishing an AR-15 assault rifle on his now-private Instagram account.

This model of weapon has been used in several U.S. mass shootings and is prohibited under Canada's assault-style weapons ban. It is unclear how Leonetti acquired the rifle, which appears to be authentic.

If Leonetti has been a known loose cannon for years, it begs the question, "why are they picking on Krista?"

Well, not to turn this into a popularity contest, but the offspring of a sitting premier with an audience of 43.1K Instagram followers is just more conversation-worthy than the son of an opposition party leader, his IG following a mere fraction of Krista's at 1,629 followers.