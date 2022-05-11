City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
stephen lecce slave

Top Ontario politician under fire for slave auction at Western University frat

City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario PC Minister of Education and King—Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce is in hot water after revelations that he participated in a mock slave auction during his time at Western University (UWO) back in the 2000s.

The auction took place back in 2006 when Lecce was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity's UWO branch, according to a bombshell report published by PressProgress on Tuesday evening.

With less than a month to go before Ontario votes in the 2022 provincial election, the news is a blow to the prominent member of Doug Ford's cabinet, and the PC party has been thrust into damage control mode.

Lecce issued a swift apology for his involvement, saying that "The event from 2006 was inappropriate and in no way reflects who I am as a person, which is why I unreservedly apologize," adding that despite the blow to his campaign, he will "continue to passionately advance the interests of all Ontarians — irrespective of faith, heritage, orientation or race."

But that clearly wasn't enough for some, including the leadership of the Ontario NDP, issuing a statement with a section charging that "Mr. Lecce chose to lead and participate in events that mocked and trivialized this painful history. He also chose to conceal them for years as a public official."

"We are calling on him to withdraw as a candidate for office. Failing that, Doug Ford and the PC party must remove him. We are also calling on Doug Ford, as the Leader of the PC party, to clearly and unequivocally condemn Mr. Lecce's actions."

The scandal's indirect connection to an educational institution has one commenter suggesting that Lecce should not be the person to lead education policy in the province.

It's also drawing more than just a few comparisons to the Justin Trudeau blackface scandal that similarly made headlines in the run-up to a major election.

The incumbent King—Vaughan MPP, Lecce will be up for re-election this June.

Lead photo by

Sigma Chi UWO - Epsilon Omicron

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Why Canada Geese spotted in Toronto with garbage around their necks are actually fine

Top Ontario politician under fire for slave auction at Western University frat

Cops have arrested an alleged window smasher plaguing a Toronto neighbourhood

Toronto neighbourhood has had enough of seemingly endless break-ins

Here are the confusing rules for operating gas-powered bicycles in Toronto

The weather is finally warm and sunny in Toronto and people are absolutely thrilled

Palm-sized invasive spiders could literally parachute into Ontario very soon

People in Toronto seem oblivious to the fact that masks are still required on the TTC