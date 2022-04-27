Toronto woman ruthlessly harassed on TTC streetcar after rejecting stranger's advances

It can be downright terrifying for women in Toronto to be approached by random guys on public transit, and the unsettling actions of one man who was recently caught on camera hitting on and then aggressively harassing a stranger are exactly why.

A woman who does not wish to be named (for reasons that will soon become obvious) sent a disturbing video clip to blogTO last week in which a man can be seen cursing at her, berating her physical appearance and repeatedly calling her "disgusting."

The woman says that the altercation took place last Wednesday on the TTC's King streetcar near Bay Street around 10 p.m.

"This man had his mask pulled down and was speaking with someone who seemed like his friend. He started to engage with me and I just pointed at my mask and indicated that he should pull his up from his chin. He started to make a few suggestive and inappropriate comments (I think he was trying to flirt?), so I admittedly told him to f-off, but it felt proportional and appropriate relative to his conduct," she told blogTO.

"That was the only interaction I had with him. I wasn't even making eye contact with him."

Once the man's friend exited the streetcar, the woman says he went on an angry rant "saying unkind things about my appearance and making nasty derogatory comments about me suggesting that I had second and third husbands and that my children hate me."

"Most of his comments were aimed at my appearance, age, and perceived value as a potential mate. He made a comment about botox and how it wasn't working and said that I should go in for a touch up as he pointed at his forehead," said the woman, who describes herself as a professional in her mid-40s.

"He started becoming inappropriate when I did not respond to his attempts to engage with me. Everything he said seemed to just be stuff in his head that he assumed would be hurtful and not based on any interactions we had."

In an effort to get the guy to stop, the woman pulled out her phone and pretended to text someone. But he kept going, so she started recording.

A woman says she was brutally harassed on the TTC last week after turning down a man's romantic advances. This is the tail end of their interaction. 📹: submitted to blogTO pic.twitter.com/SSxMtHNRx2 — blogTO (@blogTO) April 27, 2022

"I was able to catch the tail end of his rant at me. I felt uncomfortable and unsafe," she said. "After he got off, another woman approached me to make sure I was okay because she was also shocked and upset by his behaviour."

In the clip shared with blogTO, the man can be seen telling the woman that she has wrinkles on her neck and suggesting that she "might want to get that touched up." He calls her disgusting several times and claims "you couldn't give me a mil," presumably to date her.

The man's persistent, aggressive attempts to engage with the woman by insulting her are more than impolite — they're scary.

Many women have been forced to deal with brutal attacks, verbal, physical and digital, after spurning a man's romantic advances. It's not a new phenomenon, though it has become more pronounced in an age where horrifying Tinder screenshots can spread with ease.

Men have murdered women who've rejected them, or random women they don't even know in response to rejections from other women. That incel sh*t is no joke, and that man on the TTC was serving up disturbing vibes.

His strange, specific insults and condescending tone will be instantly familiar to women who've been targeted by this type of person before. In Toronto, that's a lot of us.

"Women shouldn't have to deal with unwanted approaches and then be harassed and berated if the man doesn't get the response he wants," says the woman who sent us the video.

"Unfortunately, this is the kind of harassment that women deal with on a regular basis and one of the reasons we feel unsafe. It needs to stop."