An old power pole almost completely toppled over onto a busy Toronto street

It was a near miss on College Street when an aging wooden hydro pole came dangerously close to toppling over into the street, threatening evening traffic over the weekend.

A tweet shared around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday captured photos of the near catastrophe, showing the old wooden pole snapped at its base, leaning precariously into the westbound lane of College Street, a block west of Grace Street.

Twitter user Justin Medeiros alerted Toronto Police and Toronto Hydro to the situation, which was promptly resolved.

A spokesperson for Toronto Hydro tells blogTO that "hydro crews arrived on site soon after receiving a report of the downed pole, where they removed the pole and made the area safe for those in the neighbourhood."

The wooden pole was likely on its last legs anyway, photos revealing that a much newer and sturdier pole was erected mere feet away.

It appears to have gone up in the last several months, with power lines relocated onto the replacement, though it was still carrying the elevated pantograph wires that power streetcar lines.

With the pole leaning into the roadway and its power supply line running slack, a pair of 506 Carlton route streetcars could be seen stalled in the background of photos during the outage, and that’s just what’s visible. More were delayed out of view, with the TTC issuing a service alert during the temporary outage.

506 Carlton Regular service has resumed near College St at Grace St. https://t.co/IJOjFTH1Km — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 4, 2022

But thanks to the quick work of Toronto Hydro crews, streetcars and traffic were back up and running within just over an hour.