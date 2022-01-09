Temperatures are going to drop below -20 C in Toronto this week

Just when you though the weather outside in Toronto couldn't get any colder, prepare to hunker down for what could be a lot worse.

With temperatures already dipping below the -10 C mark, the latest forecast for the city shows that things are going to get even more frigid before the end of the week.

The Weather Network is now calling for an overnight low of -20 C on Monday, Jan. 10.

The good news it that things should warm up from there with lows reaching only -10 C before the weekend.

Next week will continue to be cold with temperatures fluctuating between -5 and -10 C.

Bundle up! You might want to snag a seat on a heated patio or get one of those fire pits before everyone else gets there first.