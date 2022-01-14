There's now a Shoppers Drug Mart vending machine in Toronto

Brand new Shoppers Drug Mart vending machines have popped up in and around Toronto in recent weeks offering beauty and health products with an extra-convenient twist.

Vending machines seem to be making a comeback in the city as contactless food delivery and pickup become the norm during lockdowns.

There are options for gourmet coffee, pizza, delicious Cake Boss slices and other sweet treats. If only we had soup, sake and beer machines like Japan does.

The latest vending machines by Shoppers Drug Mart, however, offer more everyday items such as over-the-counter drugs like pain relief medication, beauty items, toiletries, and seasonal items such as sunscreen and umbrellas, according to Metrolinx, which has rolled out several across the GO Transit network.

A spokesperson for Shoppers Drug Mart confirmed the vending machines are a pilot project and a first for the company.

The machines will not dispense those difficult to find rapid COVID-19 tests, however, Metrolinx spokesperson Fannie Sunshine tells blogTO.

The vending machines were added in December inside GO Train stations including the second floor of the Union Station Bus Terminal in Toronto; Burlington GO Station, and on the west end of the south building, and at Oshawa GO Station, Sunshine says.

Metrolinx says this is a new partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart.

Prices for items in the Shoppers Drug Mart vending machines will be the same prices as the ones found in the local Shoppers Drug Mart store.