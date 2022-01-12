Man threatens maskless customers with a baseball bat inside an Ontario store

An Ontario man threatened people with a baseball bat in once of the latest mask-related freak outs to make headlines.

When mask mandates were first implemented in Ontario back in October of 2020, some people didn't like it, threw things around, berated employees trying to follow the rules or spewed racial epithets.

Last week, police in Saugeen Shores reported a mask freak out that turned violent. This time, it was the person wearing the mask who lost it.

Saugeen Shores Police say they got a call about a man threatening people and causing damage at a local Port Elgin grocery store just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 6.

A customer confronted a man and woman over not wearing masks, according to police.

"The dispute escalated leading to the male customer threatening to cause bodily harm to the other male," police said.

A bystander witnessed the fight and tried to stop it, but the man is said to have threatened him as well.

The argument continued into the parking lot, where the man allegedly held a baseball bat in a dangerous manner toward the man and woman. He then reportedly hit the taillight of the maskless customer's vehicle causing damage.

A 56-year-old Port Elgin Man has been charged with mischief under $5,000, three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and possession of a weapon dangerous purpose.

He was released with a future court date.