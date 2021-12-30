City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario butter heist

$200,000 worth of butter stolen in bizarre Ontario transport truck heist

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Police are searching for at least four suspects who are thought to have stolen two full truckloads of butter — as in the stuff you put on toast — from a facility in Trenton, Ontario, over the weekend.

And we're not talking normal delivery trucks here, but massive transport trucks with trailers big enough to carry between some 400,000 kilograms of butter between them.

All in all, police say the stolen product had a street value (sorry, "retail value") of roughly $200,000.

That's a lot of corn lubricant.

"On December 26, 2021 at approximately 9:45 a.m., Quinte West OPP responded to a trucking facility on Glen Miller Road in Trenton after a report of two transport trucks being stolen," reads a release issued by Ontario Provincial Police on Wednesday.

"Investigation determined that at approximately 11:00 p.m., on December 25, 2021, four suspects broke into the facility after being dropped off near the location by someone driving a black sport utility vehicle (SUV)."

Police say that, after entering the trucking facility, the suspects stole two transport trucks right away. They then used the trucks to steal two trailers filled with 200,000 kilos of butter each.

Now, lest you think that the crooks were after the trucks, which are likely worth even more than the butter they were hauling, it appears as though they really did want the butter. 

According to police, both of the transport trucks and their trailers were located in the west end of Toronto on Dec. 27 — one on Attwell Drive, one in on McCulloch Avenue, both with their contents completely emptied.

What authorities now want to know is who took the butter and where it went. The rest of us would probably be content simply to find out why these folks stole so much of the dairy product — late-season holiday baking? CNE sculpture practice? Vegan protest prank? 

If you happen to spot a huge quantity of butter for sale on Craigslist in the near future, you might want to ask about the source.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).

Lead photo by

Ontario Provincial Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario delays reopening schools by two days and people have thoughts

Ontario is lowering capacity limits at sports and concert venues to just 1,000 people

$200,000 worth of butter stolen in bizarre Ontario transport truck heist

Here are the new lockdown measures that Ontario health officials are pushing for

Ontario's minimum wage is officially going up next month

Toronto's NYE weather forecast just dropped and it looks like the new year will start yucky

Here are the latest COVID self-isolation rules in Canada

Someone tagged Toronto's iconic Mr. Christie tower with ugly graffiti