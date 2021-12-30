$200,000 worth of butter stolen in bizarre Ontario transport truck heist

Police are searching for at least four suspects who are thought to have stolen two full truckloads of butter — as in the stuff you put on toast — from a facility in Trenton, Ontario, over the weekend.

And we're not talking normal delivery trucks here, but massive transport trucks with trailers big enough to carry between some 400,000 kilograms of butter between them.

All in all, police say the stolen product had a street value (sorry, "retail value") of roughly $200,000.

That's a lot of corn lubricant.

Please call the OPP immediately if you are approached by someone who says, "Psst...ya wanna buy some butter? I got unsalted!" https://t.co/USg08bbdkt — Susan of the Boostertons (@Sues_Reality) December 30, 2021

"On December 26, 2021 at approximately 9:45 a.m., Quinte West OPP responded to a trucking facility on Glen Miller Road in Trenton after a report of two transport trucks being stolen," reads a release issued by Ontario Provincial Police on Wednesday.

"Investigation determined that at approximately 11:00 p.m., on December 25, 2021, four suspects broke into the facility after being dropped off near the location by someone driving a black sport utility vehicle (SUV)."

Police say that, after entering the trucking facility, the suspects stole two transport trucks right away. They then used the trucks to steal two trailers filled with 200,000 kilos of butter each.

Now, lest you think that the crooks were after the trucks, which are likely worth even more than the butter they were hauling, it appears as though they really did want the butter.

According to police, both of the transport trucks and their trailers were located in the west end of Toronto on Dec. 27 — one on Attwell Drive, one in on McCulloch Avenue, both with their contents completely emptied.

SAUTÉE AWAY: Major baste in the butter belt on Boxing Day. OPP hoping to churn up tips. https://t.co/JvJOHGC61u — CBC Ottawa Traffic (@cbcotttraffic) December 29, 2021

What authorities now want to know is who took the butter and where it went. The rest of us would probably be content simply to find out why these folks stole so much of the dairy product — late-season holiday baking? CNE sculpture practice? Vegan protest prank?

If you happen to spot a huge quantity of butter for sale on Craigslist in the near future, you might want to ask about the source.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).