Toronto has a sudden change of heart for local celebrity Debby after her death

Toronto is being hit hard by the sudden death of local Instagram celebrity Debby. 

It seems the city has had a change of heart about the teenager, who was once viewed as a source of comedy (and often mockery) all over local social media channels. 

Debby, who's real name is Alexis Matos, died by drug overdose on Tuesday, while staying in a shelter. 

Just 24 hours before her death, a video was posted online which shows Debby talking about how people on social media tell her to end her life every single day. 

"I'm a kind-hearted person, I hate people who judge people just because of what they see off of social media," she said in the video. 

Now that the teen has died, many Torontonians are blaming local social media-based news and entertainment outlets for posting videos of her and exploiting her situation to get more views on their pages. 

Debby is known to have grown to fame through videos posted of her on 6ixbuzzTV and other influential local Instagram accounts like RealTorontoNewz.

With all this fame came online bullying. Many comments from followers of 6ixbuzz over the years made fun of Debby's appearance, and the way she spoke and acted was constantly criticized. 

People who had interactions with Debby in person, however, claim that she was far different from the type of character she was portrayed as over social media. 

Although 6ixbuzz posted about Debby's death, many were outraged to see that shortly after, another post was made by the page, promoting a personal account. 

"Follow my personal account since we're trending today," read the tweet, which has since been deleted.  

On Tuesday, 6ixbuzz responded to those who were blaming the page for Debby's downfall. 

Despite 6ixbuzz's response, the anger of young Torontonians hasn't settled.  A petition with over 600 signatures was created in an effort to take down the 6ixbuzz's Instagram page in order to get justice for Debby. 

"Whenever they posted her it was in a way that was a mockery to her, and enabled thousands of grown men and woman to bully her, assault her, and exploit her," the petition says. 

Gabriella Scarlett, the creator of the petition, shared a story about how she witnessed Debby being assaulted by four grown men at 4 a.m. in Dundas Square. 

"She has been homeless for 2 years, and if 6ixbuzz says they really tried to help her, with all the money they make off their page why didn't they get her off the streets?" Scarlett writes in the petition.

6ixbuzz tweeted on Wednesday addressing some of the hate they were receiving on their page.

Even though she was treated poorly over social media, Debby's legacy is still being honoured, as the City of Toronto plans to pay for her funeral costs.

