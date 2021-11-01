Ontario highway gets totally covered in salt after truck rolls over

An Ontario highway is covered in tons of salt after a truck rolled over on Monday morning.

Driver charged with careless driving after rolling his truck loaded with salt. #Hwy9 at Weston Road, cleanup ongoing. pic.twitter.com/RmwsEXhQss — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 1, 2021

Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division say the truck rolled over on Highway 9 at Weston Road, just after 11 a.m..

I hope the driver took some salt with his right hand and tossed it over his left shoulder. It is bad luck to spill salt. — Cyclingbassguy (@cyclingbassguy) November 1, 2021

Piles of salt the truck was carrying toppled over, covering the road and creating a mess for other drivers.

do i have time to get over there with a truck of hot, buttery popcorn? — Jonathan Fingold (@www_it2_ca) November 1, 2021

Police say the driver of the truck has been charged with careless driving.

Well, at least we are not going to have ice on that part of the road. — Russell (@Russsocool) November 1, 2021

The area of the highway been closed since Monday morning to allow for clean up.