City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
highway salt

Ontario highway gets totally covered in salt after truck rolls over

An Ontario highway is covered in tons of salt after a truck rolled over on Monday morning. 

Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division say the truck rolled over on Highway 9 at Weston Road, just after 11 a.m.. 

Piles of salt the truck was carrying toppled over, covering the road and creating a mess for other drivers. 

Police say the driver of the truck has been charged with careless driving. 

The area of the highway been closed since Monday morning to allow for clean up. 

