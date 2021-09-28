You won't have to worry about germs on the TTC in the near future

A new pilot project being introduced on the TTC means you won't have to worry about germs while using the transit system.

The Toronto Transit Commission announced Tuesday that it will be installing copper coatings on high-touch surfaces on all subways, streetcars and buses.

The anti-microbial coating has the ability to kill up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria on transit surfaces, according to a release from Teck Resources Limited.

"The results of this trial could improve understanding of options for infection prevention for the transit industry and other industries that rely on shared public spaces," the release said.

Teck, a mining company, is partnering with the TTC to fund the copper coatings after a successful first trial in Vancouver's transit system.

This time around, more testing will be done: microbiology teams at Mount Sinai and University Health Network will take samples from both copper and regular surfaces to finalize the metal's ability to kill bacteria, in addition to viruses.

“It's important that both our employees and customers feel safe every time they're on one of our vehicles," said Richard Leary, CEO of the TTC.

"Participating in a pilot like this...is a real opportunity to look at new ways to curb the spread of infection."