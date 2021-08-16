Toronto water taxi filled with passengers takes on water in chaotic viral video

A troubling video emerged last week, stoking concerns over the safety of one of Toronto's water taxi services.

Since Tuesday, the viral video has been making the rounds, illustrating a brief but terrifying scene of a water taxi taking on an alarming quantity of water as it attempts to cross Toronto Harbour.

The boat carrying island-goers — alleged to be operated by The Otter Guy Water Taxi — appears to have encountered choppy water making the crossing, and the results were pure chaos.

The clip shows water pouring into the pontoon boat as a pet carrier (that we’re really hoping was empty), and a few bicycles are visible sloshing around in the deluge. All the while, passengers film the unfolding situation.

A second clip has since emerged, sent to blogTO by competing service Tiki Taxi, capturing the island-bound boat with a forward list.

A Tiki Taxi captured a Toronto Island-bound water taxi taking on water on Lake Ontario - 📹 Tiki Taxi #Toronto #WaterTaxi pic.twitter.com/AUqiiY62O6 — blogTO (@blogTO) August 16, 2021

Luc Cote, owner/founder of Tiki Taxi, claims to blogTO that the vessel appears to be one of The Otter Guy's oldest boats, saying that "I believe that series of boats entered service in 2013, or 2014. Based on our experience, the average water taxi operates approximately 5-600 hours per season."

"That would put the number of hours on the old otter boats at a ballpark figure of at least 4000 hours. These boats are production pontoon boats which would normally be used by cottagers, and would likely see 100 hours per year of moderate use. Using those numbers, the wear and tear experienced would make them the equivalent of a 40-year-old boat."

In contrast, Cote claims that all the other water taxi companies operate fleets of purpose-built boats with oversized pontoons that can manage the larger waves of Toronto Harbour.

Analyzing the video of the incident, Cote believes that the vessel exceeded the harbour’s 10-knot (18kph) speed limit.

"It is obvious that the operator failed to slow down adequately for an oncoming wave, and the front platform of the boat caught the wave. Until the forward momentum stopped, water continued to pour in. There is inadequate drainage off the deck due to the railings being all the way to the floor on a production boat."

The Otter Guy Water Taxi, also known as W'otter Taxi, operates from the same Yonge and Queens Quay harbour slip that once hosted the infamous Captain John’s Seafood Restaurant, providing direct trips to Ward's Island, Centre Island, and Hanlan's Point.

Concerns have been floated regarding the company's safety record and compliance, including recent allegations of unsafe boats.

Maegan Thomas, a frequent user of water taxi services, tells blogTO "As a passenger who takes water taxis several times a week, I avoid [The Otter Guy] because I've heard so many drivers complain that their boats are unsafe."

Of all the water taxi companies plying Toronto Harbour, customer reviews for Otter are the least kind.

Its 3.4-star Google ratings are easily the lowest among the water taxi companies serving the Island, many of the negative reviews citing customer service concerns, professionalism, and safety.

According to the City of Toronto, only a select list of water taxi operators are approved to pick up or drop off persons on City docks, approved operators including Tiki Taxi, Toronto Harbour Water Taxi, and The Pirate Taxi by Water Taxi Now.

The Pirate Taxi, as the name suggests, offers pirate themed water taxi services that take you to the Toronto Islands in a quick, convenient and exciting way. pic.twitter.com/pAP3hXw825 — Harbourfront Centre (@HarbourfrontTO) July 28, 2021

Luc Cote confirms that all water taxis must "be enrolled in Transport Canada's SVCP (Small Vessel Compliance Program) requiring comprehensive yearly inspections."

Cote says that this entails boats undergo "regular inspections approximately every 150 hours, timed with oil changes, minor deficiencies are repaired, and all pontoon chambers are inspected for leaks."

Water taxis have been a popular alternative to overcrowded ferries in the pre-pandemic years, but a surge in demand since the arrival of COVID-19 has led to long lines and overcrowding issues among all Toronto water taxi providers.

David Sullivan, Manager of Operations at City Marine, tells blogTO that he finds it "alarming and disturbing as a marine professional that these boats aren't routinely inspected in season for leaks or other unsafe conditions by the City or Transport Canada."

"This is pedestrian transportation like a bus or a cab but over water, where any breakdown has the added layer of increased risk of an environmental catastrophe or drowning(s). To think that the safety oversight is so far below that of any other comparable transit service just seems unfathomable."

The Otter Guy Water Taxi could not be reached for comment.