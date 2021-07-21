Toronto GO station closes permanently for new transit line

If you live or work near York University, you may want to start checking out alternative methods of commuting, because the neighbourhood's GO train station is now no more.

Metrolinx announced this week that the York University GO Station was officially shutting down to make way for additional service on the existing Barrie GO line, which will necessitate expanding the transit corridor itself and laying down new rail.

The regional public transit body, a subsidiary of Metrolinx, has indicated that the Barrie route — which stops in towns like Aurora and Newmarket along the way — is one of its most popular and ridership is growing fast, while York station has been underused.

The construction will bring all-day service along the line in both directions, but the new track will need to be situation where the station currently sits.

York University GO is closed. https://t.co/laVs7aeOqH — Damian Baranowski (@DamianDC7) July 19, 2021

Metrolinx has assured riders in a new blog post the York U area that they will have even better and more frequent service north and south via the upgraded Barrie line when the work is complete, and that more than 200 times more transitgoers use TTC options from nearby stations anyway.

Based on its own figures, approximately 105 customers used York University GO Station pre-COVID, while 25,700 used the nearby York University and Pioneer Village Line 1 subway stations. There is also bus service to the campus from nearby Downsview Park GO and TTC Station.

Construction along the Barrie corridor is expected to continue over the next 8 to 10 years to increase service between Toroonto's Union Station and Barrie's Allandale Waterfront GO Station.