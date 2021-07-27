City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
amaranth ontario

Police bust 1,500-person gathering in small Ontario township

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) busted an outdoor gathering with more than 1,500 people in attendance last weekend.

The event, which flouted provincial regulations that permit a maximum of 100 people at outdoor events across Ontario right now, took place on a rural property in Amaranth Township located in Dufferin County.

According to a news release from police, members of the Dufferin OPP received several noise complaints and reports of a large gathering of people on Sunday, July 25, at approximately 9:15 p.m.

"Police attended the location and observed approximately 1,000 cars parked in the fields of the property, loud music, spotlights, and an estimated 1,500 people in attendance," reads the release.

As a result of the large number of party-goers, Dufferin OPP officers called for backup upon arrival and Rapid Deployment Officers from several OPP detachments including Caledon, Huronia West and Nottawasaga, attended the scene to help with dispersing the crowd and traffic control as attendees were forced to vacate.

Police say the event remains under investigation, and that the organizer of the gathering has since been identified. Charges under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) are pending.

Lead photo by

Samantha Gades/Unsplash

