City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

Three subway stations are shutting down in Toronto this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

TTC riders can expect another weekend with a major subway closure.

This time around, subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations will be adjusted.

On May 8, from start of service at 6 a.m. until noon, there will be no subway service between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations due to maintenance.

Then on May 8, from noon until end of service on May 9 around 2.a.m., the closure area will be reduced and there will be no subway service between Lawrence and St. Clair stations.

This closure is to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit project. Service between Sheppard-Yonge and Lawrence stations will resume.

It's also important to note that subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will start late at noon on May 9 for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on May 15 and 16 for maintenance. Subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington stations will also start late on May 16 for signal system maintenance. 

Next week will also see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations will end at 11 p.m. from May 10 to 13 for leak remediation and track work.

Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario vet fires employees for making injured cat dance in TikTok video

This now giant rock snake started by a 7-year-old at a Toronto beach is melting hearts

There's now a Toronto company that sells bandages for multiple skin tones

Toronto police looking for thieves who stole baby goat from Riverdale Farm last night

Ontario hunters fined $9K for illegally shooting the wrong moose and trying to cover it up

Three subway stations are shutting down in Toronto this weekend

Animal rights activists outraged as cormorant cull proceeds in Ontario

Joe Rogan and Matty Matheson slam Canada's lengthy COVID lockdowns