Three subway stations are shutting down in Toronto this weekend

TTC riders can expect another weekend with a major subway closure.

This time around, subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations will be adjusted.

On May 8, from start of service at 6 a.m. until noon, there will be no subway service between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations due to maintenance.

Then on May 8, from noon until end of service on May 9 around 2.a.m., the closure area will be reduced and there will be no subway service between Lawrence and St. Clair stations.

This closure is to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit project. Service between Sheppard-Yonge and Lawrence stations will resume.

It's also important to note that subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will start late at noon on May 9 for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closures.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on May 15 and 16 for maintenance. Subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington stations will also start late on May 16 for signal system maintenance.

Next week will also see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations will end at 11 p.m. from May 10 to 13 for leak remediation and track work.

Regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.