toronto weather

Weather alert issued for Toronto ahead of spring snowfall

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and the rest of the GTA in anticipation of a snowfall that's projected to begin tonight and last until tomorrow morning.

The city is expected to be hit with to 4 cm to 8 cm of snow, according to Environment Canada, with slippy road conditions to follow which could effect the Wednesday morning commute. In additon, lower snowfall amounts are expected along the shores of Lake Ontario.

The advisory notes that non-essential travel tomorrow should be postponed until weather conditions improve.

Although the snowfall won't last all day and is projected to end in the early afternoon, the morning might call for a thick robe and a mug of steaming coffee as the city wakes up to a winter wonderland (in April).

Luckily, the weather will be warming up in the coming days, with a beautiful high of 15 C and sunny skies on Friday and a decently half-cloudy, half-sunny weekend to warm the city back up.

Hector Vasquez

