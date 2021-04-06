City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

TTC is closing six downtown subway stations for almost two weeks

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The TTC is continuing to take advantage of the decrease in commuters during Toronto's long-running lockdown by completing a ton of work along Line 1.

This month, there will be no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations for the 10 days from April 12 to April 21 due to tunnel improvements.

Those looking to get around the city during the closure will have to rely on shuttle buses. During the morning rush the TTC assures all shuttle buses will operate every 60 seconds or better to provide safe travel and to keep customer volume on buses as low as possible.

It's important to note that Museum, St. Patrick, Queen’s Park and Osgoode stations will remain closed during this work.

Regular subway service will resume at 6 a.m. on April 22.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC is closing six downtown subway stations for almost two weeks

Toronto gym forced to permanently close due to lockdown funding loophole

Here's what could change if a new stay-at-home order is implemented in Toronto

People in Toronto are collecting empties to support a kitten rescue

TDSB closing all of its schools in Toronto starting tomorrow

Doug Ford says more Ontario lockdown restrictions will be announced tomorrow

Toronto driver made a fake license plate and amassed 28 tickets in 10 days

Toronto cop screams at landlord who lied about Black family having a gun