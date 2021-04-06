TTC is closing six downtown subway stations for almost two weeks

The TTC is continuing to take advantage of the decrease in commuters during Toronto's long-running lockdown by completing a ton of work along Line 1.

This month, there will be no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations for the 10 days from April 12 to April 21 due to tunnel improvements.

Line 1: From Apr. 12 to 21, there will be no service from St George to St Andrew stations due to tunnel improvements. Shuttle buses will run frequently. Regular service resumes Apr. 22. Visit https://t.co/JQObTkLkfy for more info. pic.twitter.com/PZIabniKnU — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 6, 2021

Those looking to get around the city during the closure will have to rely on shuttle buses. During the morning rush the TTC assures all shuttle buses will operate every 60 seconds or better to provide safe travel and to keep customer volume on buses as low as possible.

It's important to note that Museum, St. Patrick, Queen’s Park and Osgoode stations will remain closed during this work.

Regular subway service will resume at 6 a.m. on April 22.