City
Mira Miller
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto police spitter ttc

Toronto police are looking for an anti-Asian serial spitter on the TTC

City
Mira Miller
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto police have been alerted to three separate incidents in the span of three days in which a man intentionally spit on people on the TTC, and officers believe the same culprit is responsible for all three assaults.

Though only one victim has come forward, police believe all three were of Asian descent.

Police say they first responded to reports that a man had assaulted someone by spitting on them on the eastbound platform at Christie subway station on April 9 around 8:47 a.m., but the man fled the area before he could be caught.

Then, on April 11 around 11:12 a.m., police responded to a similar assault at Lansdowne station.

According to police media spokesperson Cst. Caroline de Kloet, this victim has come forward to say a man spat on her and then yelled anti-Asian slurs at her before threatening a bystander who tried to intervene. 

toronto police spitter ttc

Unfortunately, the man once again fled the scene on an eastbound subway train.

Later that same day, around 12:16 p.m., police responded to yet another report that a man had assaulted a woman at Wellesley station by spitting on her before immediately fleeing the area.

toronto police spitter ttc"Investigators believe the same man is responsible for all three assaults," reads a news release from police. "The suspect is described as 20-30 years old, 5'7", with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with horizontal white stripes, black toque, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack."

Though the other two victims have not come forward, de Kloet says that based on witness statements, they too were of apparent Asian descent, and so the assaults are being treated as a hate crime.

Anyone who recognizes the man in these photos released by police is urged to contact investigators with the Toronto Police Service's 11 Division.

Photos by

Toronto Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto police are looking for an anti-Asian serial spitter on the TTC

People in Ontario are thanking Doug Ford but not for the reason you'd expect

Workers fired after stripper hired to perform at Mattamy Homes construction site

Toronto's new field hospital in a parking lot at Sunnybrook expected to open next week

Cherry blossoms at Kariya Park in Mississauga are about to bloom and you can see them

Someone in Toronto is making Honest Ed-style buttons calling out anti-vaxxers

Someone in Toronto is documenting spring flower growth and it's so uplifting

Huge Toronto dump truck protest jams up traffic on the Gardiner and DVP