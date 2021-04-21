A Brampton cop is raising money to help a child he found at a murder scene

A Peel Regional Police officer is calling on the community to help a baby he found at the scene of a fatal double stabbing three years ago.

Gurpreet Brar was the first to arrive at the Brampton townhouse on Starhill Crescent in the late hours of the evening on Jan. 12, 2018, where he found a nine-month-old who was reportedly unharmed in the violent attack.

The child's mother, Baljit Thandi, 32 and grandmother Avtar Kaur, 60, had stabbed to death. Thandi's 29-year-old husband, Dalwinder Singh, has been charged.

Paramedics pronounced both women dead at the scene and Singh was arrested that night and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

The case remains extremely close to Brar's heart years later. Recently, he's taken to the internet in hopes of making a difference for the child, who's now four.

He created a GoFundMe on April 8 for the child, who was taken into the care of the Children's Aid Society at the time of the stabbing and is currently living with their grandfather.

Brar writes on the page, "I am reaching out and trying to help the 70-year grandfather who is the caretaker of this 4-year-old child. They will appreciate your help since grandfather is old and unable to work to provide for this child."

The community seems eager to pitch in. Brar's page has raised just over $20,000 from 307 donors in the two weeks since he posted it. There's another $10,000 to go before the fundraiser reaches its goal.