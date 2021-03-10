Brampton funeral home shut down temporarily after hosting more than 60 people indoors

A funeral home in Brampton has been temporaily shut down by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO) after allowing an indoor gathering of more than 60 people.

The BAO announced this week that it issued a temporary suspension of the licence of Brampton Crematorium and Visitation Centre (BCVC), as well as the licence of the manager in charge, Puneet Singh Aujla.

The authority says BCVC failed to comply with public health directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by allowing more that 60 people to gather indoors, and it also failed to comply with the conditions of its licensure.

As a result, BCVC, which is located at 30 Bramwin Crt., will not be allowed to operate for a period of 15 days beginning on March 15.

"The BAO has taken this action to protect grieving families, who are consumers of the bereavement sector," reads a statement from the authority. "BCVC and Mr. Aujla have accepted the temporary suspensions and the additional of conditions placed on their licences."

Peel Region is currently in the grey zone of the province's COVID-19 response framework, which means it is subject to strict health and safety precautions when it comes to funerals and other religious services.

In this category, religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, must be limited to just 10 people both indoors or outdoors.

These rules apply to all venues other than a private dwelling, and physical distancing must also be maintained.