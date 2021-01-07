City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario rejected license plates

Here are the funniest Ontario license plate ideas rejected in 2020

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

ServiceOntario has to reject a large number of custom license plate requests each year based on standards that prohibit offensive language, discriminatory or derogatory terms, combinations that are unclear or hard to read, and references to things like drugs and alcohol, among other things.

Given the pandemic and everything else that went on in the dumpster fire of a year that 2020 was, many of last year's rejected plate ideas were pretty humorous and, unsurprisingly, COVID-themed.

Among those turned down between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15, per a list provided to blogTO from the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services, there were many variations of "FUKCOVID," as well as "MR.COVID," "COVIDKLR," "WEARMASK" and boring ol' "19COVID" and "COVID.19."

Then there were the people who wanted to advertise their feelings about the year, with applications for "2020.WTF," FCK2020," "WTF2020," and similar slogans.

"CERBDADDY" was also sadly declined, as were other ideas that mentioned the federal benefit that helped much of the population out while they faced months of job loss due to lockdown, including "CERBLIFE" and "ILY.CERB."

Other hilarious notable mentions on the list include "0NMYBS," "1PHATASS" and "BDB1TCH," which were all rejected for being abusive, obscene or containing detogatory language, while things like "ZOOOMIEZ" were, for some reason, turned down for potential relation to drugs and alcohol.

There were also a few ideas that just screamed Toronto, such as "AREUDUMB," "FKN.RYTE," and "6IXBLESS," none of which were approved, tragically.

If you're ever looking to personalize your ride with a plate that has special meaning, make sure that it's one that adheres to the province's guidelines, lest it too be rejected.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC will be ending subway service early next week along part of Line 1

All of Ontario is now staying in lockdown until at least Jan. 23

Here are the funniest Ontario license plate ideas rejected in 2020

Car insurance costs more in the Toronto area than anywhere else in Ontario and keeps rising

Toronto man captures monolith arrival on balcony webcam and unravels part of mystery

Knife-wielding squirrel captured on camera in Toronto

Punisher patches worn on U.S. protesters look the same as one worn by Toronto police officer

John Tory comments on Trump supporters in Toronto after Capitol Hill riots