U of T makes top ten world ranking of universities with the most employable graduates

University of Toronto (U of T) is consistently named the top university in the country, and it has now just proven itself to be one of the best institutions of higher education in the world when it comes to one very important matter: employability.

In assessing schools across the globe for its annual rankings, Times Higher Education (THE) found the the University of Toronto is one of the best when it comes to how employable its graduates are.

Whether your educational pursuits will actually land you a job in the end is pretty dang important for prospective students, and the data here comes directly from thousands of recruiting staff at top companies in 22 countries, while the THE itself is known and respected for its apt coverage of international higher education.

U of T came eighth this year for prepping scholars for the workforce — up a whopping seven spots from last year's report — after some of the most famous post-graduate centres in the world, such as Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge.

It was the fifth North American school listed, the top public school in North America listed, and the first and only Canadian institution to land in the top ten, with McGill coming in at 23 and UBC at 28 in a ranking of 250 universities. The Université de Montréal/HEC and McMaster University also made the cut, named 41st and 77th, respectively.

"U of T scholars have a long and impressive track record of developing solutions to the world’s most pressing problems. This year, for example, they have risen to the challenge of COVID-19, making significant contributions to advancements in testing, treatments and vaccine development," said Ted Sargent, U of T's vice-president of research and innovation, and strategic initiatives, in a release.

"U of T strives to foster a problem-solving mindset in its students. That’s an essential skill that will serve them well in any career, anywhere in the world."