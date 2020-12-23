Toronto encouraging everyone to participate in worldwide bell-ringing on Christmas Eve

People all over the world will be stepping out onto their porches or balconies to ring bells at exactly 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and the City of Toronto is encouraging all residents to participate to help spread Christmas spirit and show appreciation for frontline workers.

The idea for the Christmas Eve Jingle began in North Yorkshire, England and quickly spread throughout the world, resulting in a Facebook group that now has more than 460,000 members from all over.

Toronto resident Craig Power also shared the idea in the South Etobicoke Community Group Facebook page earlier this month, and hundreds of people expressed in interest in participating.

📢 Show your #Christmas spirit and thank frontline workers!



Join the worldwide Christmas Eve Jingle and ring a bell (or bang on pots and pans) on your porch or balcony at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.



More information about the #COVID19 Holiday Guide: https://t.co/nyorlg9Tug pic.twitter.com/xZWiuil1BY — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) December 23, 2020

City councillor Paula Fletcher even introduced a member motion to encourage Toronto's participation in the event, seconded by councillor Brad Bradford, and it was approved at city council's Dec. 16 meeting.

"Let the bells ring!" said Fletcher in a statement.

"Finding ways to come together as family, friends and neighbours during lockdown is challenging. But the sweet sound of bells on Christmas Eve reminds us we are all together and all connected though physically apart. It also shows our immense gratitude for those who will be working through the holidays to keep us safe."

While Toronto residents are urged to stay home this holiday season and refrain from gathering with members outside their household, the city says the Christmas Eve Jingle will unite neighbourhoods and bring out a much-needed sense of community from the safety of balconies, driveways and sidewalks across the city.

The city is also encouraging people to use the event as an opportunity to demonstrate gratitude for the healthcare workers who've been working on the front lines throughout the pandemic, just as many did with a daily cheer from their balconies in the spring.

Toronto has been celebrating frontline healthcare workers with a daily cheer at 7:30 p.m. - 📹 Penny Taylor https://t.co/k3E8xFagXr #Toronto #ourcommunityTO pic.twitter.com/vVtof6nIqe — blogTO (@blogTO) April 1, 2020

"To help wish our frontline healthcare heroes a Merry Christmas and to show our ongoing and everlasting support for them, I am encouraging all residents to take part in the Christmas Eve Jingle," said Mayor John Tory in a statement.

"I hope everyone ringing bells for these workers also pays tribute to them by following the public health advice over the holidays and staying home as much as possible. Staying home, keeping your distance, not gathering over Christmas, washing your hands, and getting tested if you have symptoms will help protect these workers and keep our healthcare system from being overwhelmed."