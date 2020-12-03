Impending snowstorm threatens to impact commute in Toronto

While the majority of the snow that blanketed Toronto following Tuesday's storm may have already melted, another impending storm is threatening to create a messy commute for all those planning to drive in and around Toronto on Friday.

According to Weather Network meteorologists, another snowy blast is expected to hit Southern Ontario early Friday morning as a result of a weak clipper system.

"Soak up that sunshine as conditions remain clear across much of southern Ontario on Thursday," reads a Weather Network blog post published Thursday, "especially with a system threatening the next dose of snow across the region on Friday."

Parts of Ontario may still be digging out from the potent, wintry blast that ushered in December, with eyes now on a clipper system that will round out the week. #ONstorm #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) December 3, 2020

Meteorologists said the storm will approach the Lake Huron shoreline just ahead of the sunrise on Friday before reaching more Ontario regions and creating messy conditions just in time for the morning commute.

And while total snowfall amounts aren't expected to be too high, with just 1-3 cm expected across the GTA, experts say it will likely still be enough to slow traffic and create a morning headache for commuters.

"That could still be enough however, to grease up the roads and slow travel through the first half of the day," said meteorlogists.

Fortunately, conditions are expected to clear by Friday night.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will likely be chilly, with a high of 1 C expected for Saturday and 0 C for Sunday — and a mix of sun and clouds predicted for both days.

"Temperatures will be on the cool side of seasonal early next week as well, but no significant systems are in sight. As we look ahead to the middle of December, it looks like our temperatures will trend even colder," said Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham in the blog post, adding that it now looks like there's a "higher than normal chance for a white Christmas."