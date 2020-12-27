City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Boxing Day Toronto

What's open and closed on Boxing Day Monday in Toronto for 2020

What's open and closed on the Boxing Day Monday 2020 in Toronto will reflect closures on December 28. This year the statutory holiday will fall on the Monday so certain closures can be expected on both days.

Here's what's open and closed on December 28 in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a regular schedule.

Boxing Day Toronto

Similar to December 26, grocery stores will remain open. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Food and Drink
 
Open
  • Most major chains and grocers will be open on the Monday, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online for individual store hours.
  • The Beer Store
  • Select LCBO locations
  • Select indie bottle shops

Boxing Day Toronto

Outdoor skating times can be booked in advance at Toronto rinks. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls and Attractions
 
Closed
  • Malls in Toronto are currently closed due to the lockdown in Ontario, however some stores in the malls which provide essential services will be open. 
  • Indoor attractions in Toronto are currently closed due to the province-wide lockdown.
Open
  • Outdoor skating rinks. Reserve a time online.
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

