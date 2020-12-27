What's open and closed on Boxing Day Monday in Toronto for 2020

What's open and closed on the Boxing Day Monday 2020 in Toronto will reflect closures on December 28. This year the statutory holiday will fall on the Monday so certain closures can be expected on both days.

Here's what's open and closed on December 28 in Toronto.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will operate on a regular schedule.

Food and Drink



Open

Most major chains and grocers will be open on the Monday, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online for individual store hours.

The Beer Store

Select LCBO locations

Select indie bottle shops

Malls and Attractions



Closed

Malls in Toronto are currently closed due to the lockdown in Ontario, however some stores in the malls which provide essential services will be open.

Indoor attractions in Toronto are currently closed due to the province-wide lockdown.

Open