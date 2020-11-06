TTC is shutting down 7 subway stations all weekend long

If you were planning to take the TTC this weekend, there's some important info you need to know before heading out.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations on November 7 and 8 for track work.

Line 1: This weekend, there will be no subway service between St Clair West to St Andrew stations due to track work. Shuttle buses will run. Visit https://t.co/JQObTkLkfy for more information. pic.twitter.com/nwFNDduL4w — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 5, 2020

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closure. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on November 14 and 15 for track work and Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations will end at 11 p.m. from November 9 to 12 for tunnel and signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will run and regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.