City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

TTC is shutting down 7 subway stations all weekend long

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you were planning to take the TTC this weekend, there's some important info you need to know before heading out. 

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations on November 7 and 8 for track work.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closure. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled weekend closure will halt service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on November 14 and 15 for track work and Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations will end at 11 p.m. from November 9 to 12 for tunnel and signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will run and regularly scheduled service will resume each following morning.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's new Science Centre subway station is shaping up to be gorgeous

Toronto startup launches toolkits for raising anti-racist children

One of Toronto's most dangerous streets for cyclists is getting protected bike lanes

TTC is shutting down 7 subway stations all weekend long

Craigslist apartment ad skewers Toronto's response to the affordable housing crisis

Someone just killed a super rare white moose in Ontario and people are outraged

Toronto says it won't be clearing snow from downtown sidewalks this winter

Community demands answers after Black trans woman dies in Toronto police custody