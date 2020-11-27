City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
curb parking toronto

Toronto is installing tons of free curb lane parking spots to support local businesses

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just days after Toronto Police announced that they would resume the towing of vehicles that were illegally parked during rush hour, the City of Toronto is reopening registration for a program that expands the number of curbside pickup spots on major streets.

Small businesses can once again apply to get a "temporary priority Parking Pick-Up Zone" installed in front of their establishments for the purpose of letting customers pop in to pick up pre-purchased products.

And by "installed" I mean that city staff will come and nail a blue sign to a post indicating that parking is free for up to ten minutes at a time in front of your store.

The CurbTO program, which is available city-wide, was initially rolled out in April to help businesses stay afloat amid a provincial state of emergency.

About 200 of these temporary spots existed along main streets in Toronto over the summer, but that number dwindled to roughly 65 once restrictions loosened up, according to CP24.

Now that Toronto has been put into the grey "lockdown" zone of Ontario's new colour-coded COVID-19 framework, the city is once again accepting applications for new spots.

Small businesses interested in applying for a permit to make things easier for customers and delivery people can do so here.

"Temporary Parking Pick-up Zones are intended to support quick food, medicine and merchandise pick-ups by allowing residents to park for free for up to 10 minutes in close proximity to a business offering curbside or delivery services," reads the city's website.

"At this time, Curb Lane Pedestrian Zones to allow for physical distancing for customer queues are not possible due to winter maintenance activities."

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is installing tons of free curb lane parking spots to support local businesses

Toronto agrees to clear snow from more sidewalks this winter

Here's the list of all streets in Toronto that could get dedicated transit lanes

A church in Toronto is taking requests for prayers and people have a lot to say

Multiple families fighting against eviction from Toronto apartment complex

A raccoon prepared for lockdown this week by visiting a Toronto Best Buy

Ontario just passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

10 options for Christmas tree delivery in Toronto