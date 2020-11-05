Collision causes countless cans of beer to spill all over Ontario highway

A tractor-trailer collision on an Ontario highway this morning resulted in piles of Blue Light cans spilling across the right-hand lane — causing a traffic headache for drivers in the area as well as a beer lover's worst nightmare if you consider how many litres of lager went to waste.

The OPP West Region Twitter account posted about the collision at 8:25 a.m. this morning, indicating that it happened on Highway 3 westbound at E. C. Row Parkway in Windsor.

Police said three tractor-trailers were involved in the accident, and that lanes would be reduced for several hours for clean up.

"Avoid the area please," they wrote. "Investigation ongoing."

#Essex County #opp is on scene at Hwy 3 w/b at EC Row Parkway. 3 Tractor Trailers involved in a collision. Lanes reduced for several hours for clean up. Avoid the area please. Investigation ongoing. ^aa pic.twitter.com/0x9YNk67F4 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 5, 2020

Twitter users, on the other hand, couldn't help but take notice of the main casualty from this accident: countless innocent cans of beer.

"Hope everyone is physically ok... but can't help but see all the alcohol abuse going on there," quipped one Ontarian.

Some Twitter users even cheekily offered to come help clean up, but others said they'd only be willing if the truck had been carrying a better brand of beer.

If it was something better than Blue Light I would help you pic.twitter.com/vrF9OOANjN — Andy Myers (@Happ_Dog) November 5, 2020

Others, meanwhile, took the opportunity to come up with their best pun.

How emBEERassing — I Rie (@MyLifesAStereo) November 5, 2020

Fortunately, police have not reported any injuries from the crash — other than, of course, the countless cans of alcoholic beverages that definitely could have been put to better use.