Two-alarm industrial fire launches black plumes of smoke into Toronto sky

Toronto emergency services are currently responding to a massive industrial fire in the Weston Road area that is sending billows of thick dark smoke into today's otherwise clear blue sky.

Hopefully everything is going well @Toronto_Fire just saw clouds of fumes over sky. pic.twitter.com/Nwz9IChLZF — Patel Jay (@pateljay4u) September 24, 2020

A number of passersby near Kenhar Drive around Steeles and Highway 400 have been stopping to document the blaze, sharing photos and videos to social media in an attempt to alert local firefighters and the media.

The ominous-looking plumes coming from an industrial building near Black Creek Pioneer Village can be seen from quite a distance away, leaving concerned residents wondering what the heck happened.

According to a Twitter update from the Toronto Police Service, the inferno was upgraded to a two-alarm fire around 3 p.m., and fire crews are on the scene.

@CP24 Huge fire Northwest part of Toronto. Weston road North of Finch ave west...south of Steeles somewhere pic.twitter.com/CXn9JYJEXU — Cliff (@CliffKristevski) September 24, 2020

The adjacent building is also being evacuated, and roads in the area are temporarily closed.

FIRE: (Road Closure)

Signet Dr + Kenhar Dr

- Weston Rd closed between Fenmar Dr and Ormont Dr

- Signet Dr closed between Ormont Dr and Fenmar Dr

- no reports of injuries

- will update#GO1814601

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 24, 2020

Drivers will want to avoid both Weston Road and Signet Drive between Fenmar and Ormont Drives.

Hope that @Toronto_Fire is on the way. South of Steeles Ave. W. Between HWY 400 and Weston Road pic.twitter.com/FgegwU2v9X — Michael Chomyn (@mchomyn) September 24, 2020

The fire call comes just hours after crews responded to another urgent incident downtown in which a window washing platform fell 25 floors to the ground below, leaving two men dangling mid-air.

There is no news yet as to the cause of the blaze.

Fire near Weston Rd and Finch Ave W. The air currents are circulating the smoke. Important industrial-commercial area in #Toronto hope all are ok. Godspeed. #TorontoFire pic.twitter.com/KBphNgCdFu — Mac Carmichael (@Mac_Carmichael) September 24, 2020

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time.