City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto construction

These are the Toronto streets impacted by construction this month

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The City of Toronto took advantage of the lull in traffic that pandemic lockdown caused to expedite a number of major construction projects that would usually render city streets an absolute nightmare if they were seeing their normal volumes.

Unfortunately for drivers, that construction is due to continue through the fall, and includes several lane and full road closures on main streets.

Later this month, work will start at a few intersections that are being completely ripped up and replaced anew.

Crews are already in the process of redoing the confusing convergence of King West, Queen West, the Queensway and Roncesvalles, which will significantly impede traffic in the area in stages for another two years.

Similar facelifts at the intersections of Dundas St. W and Howard Park Ave., and Dundas St. W and College St. are also slated to start in the next two weeks and last until late October and November, respectively. The areas will see the roadway, sidewalks, curbs and TTC tracks fully replaced and in some cases realigned.

Similar trackwork and road resurfacing will start on Church Street from just north of Bloor down to Wellesley this month, with the City noting that the improvements could mean "the closure of individual lanes or the entire road" at any point.

These are some of the big ones, but only a small portion of the infrastructure work Toronto has planned for the near future.

And, of course, the long-running worksites that we've come to know and hate will push on for the foreseeable future, including the contentious Gardiner Expressway rehabilitation, upgrades to Bathurst between Dundas and Fort York, and the years-long saga of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Given the stress they're already under due to the pandemic, hopefully the road closures don't cause any much strife for small businesses in the affected areas. 

Meanwhile, anyone used to driving in the city should already be more than familiar with delays due to near-constant roadwork by now.

Lead photo by

@GrdnDstrctTA

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

These are the Toronto streets impacted by construction this month

Toronto commuter furious to see TTC fare inspectors wearing masks on chin

Helicopter captures insane Grand Theft Auto-style car chase in Brampton

Health officials say parts of Canada are seeing a COVID-19 second wave

These are the stores that will soon be offering COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Man dancing behind mayor steals the show at Toronto sign unveiling

Ryerson University announces majority of classes will be online in winter 2021 semester

Canada-U.S. border closure officially extended once more