New COVID-19 cases reported at multiple Toronto LCBO stores

Three different LCBO locations in Toronto are reporting COVID-19 infections among staff as case numbers in the city and the province rise, and establishments like gyms, schools and restaurants struggle to handle new ones while also remaining open and serving the public safely.

The affected LCBO stores — which each saw one employee test positive for the virus — are at 396 St. Clair Ave. W in Forest Hill, 1 York Gate Blvd. in North York, and 1618 Wilson Ave., also in North York.

The last day of work for the employees in question at the first two outlets was Sept. 12. The employee at the Wilson location was last at work on Sept. 9. All are currently self-isolating at home, and their stores have since been deeply cleaned and disinfected as per regular daily pandemic procedures.

That was 8 days ago. I wonder what the time frame was between showing symptoms & being tested. I mean in those 8 days they could have potentially infected many & those folks could have gone on to infect many more. — Sandra Cole (@Sandra_Cole44) September 20, 2020

Of note is the fact that all three locations are within malls or other stores and are not standalone buildings with their own entrances.

The Forest Hill store is within a Loblaws, and the North York shops are in Sheridan Mall and Yorkgate Mall, respectively.

The Crown liquor retailer said in a statement that Toronto Public Health "has not provided any directions or recommendations" for the stores, and they do not have to close their doors.

"The LCBO has several measures to keep employees and customers safe, including regular cleaning and sanitization and in-store measures that promote physical distancing," it said. "This general notice is being provided out of transparency."

Premier Doug Ford just announced restrictions on gathering limits provincewide over the weekend as stats for COVID-19 cases keep hitting highs that Ontario hasn't seen in months, leading residents to wonder if and when we will see additional earlier lockdown measures re-implemented as we move into cold and flu season.