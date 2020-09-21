City
Becky Robertson
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy
lcbo covid

New COVID-19 cases reported at multiple Toronto LCBO stores

City
Becky Robertson
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy

Three different LCBO locations in Toronto are reporting COVID-19 infections among staff as case numbers in the city and the province rise, and establishments like gyms, schools and restaurants struggle to handle new ones while also remaining open and serving the public safely.

The affected LCBO stores — which each saw one employee test positive for the virus — are at 396 St. Clair Ave. W in Forest Hill,  1 York Gate Blvd. in North York, and 1618 Wilson Ave., also in North York.

The last day of work for the employees in question at the first two outlets was Sept. 12. The employee at the Wilson location was last at work on Sept. 9. All are currently self-isolating at home, and their stores have since been deeply cleaned and disinfected as per regular daily pandemic procedures.

Of note is the fact that all three locations are within malls or other stores and are not standalone buildings with their own entrances.

The Forest Hill store is within a Loblaws, and the North York shops are in Sheridan Mall and Yorkgate Mall, respectively.

The Crown liquor retailer said in a statement that Toronto Public Health "has not provided any directions or recommendations" for the stores, and they do not have to close their doors.

"The LCBO has several measures to keep employees and customers safe, including regular cleaning and sanitization and in-store measures that promote physical distancing," it said. "This general notice is being provided out of transparency."

Premier Doug Ford just announced restrictions on gathering limits provincewide over the weekend as stats for COVID-19 cases keep hitting highs that Ontario hasn't seen in months, leading residents to wonder if and when we will see additional earlier lockdown measures re-implemented as we move into cold and flu season.

Lead photo by

Daniel Lauzon/Google

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

New COVID-19 cases reported at multiple Toronto LCBO stores

This history of the Scarboro Beach Amusement Park in Toronto

This is what streetcars used to look like in Toronto

The history of Toronto as seen through famous and forgotten signs

Crothers Woods is a hidden gem in the heart of Toronto

This is what it's like working for TTC customer service during a pandemic

This is why we don't have a rapid COVID-19 test in Toronto yet

This is why Toronto's area code is 416