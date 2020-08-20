The TTC is investigating several cases of covered up security cameras on buses

The Toronto Transit Commission is looking into several cases of security cameras being taped over.

A notice was sent out from management of the Malvern Garage to employees Thursday about security cameras inside a bus being taped over.

The message advises staff to contact Transit Control or a supervisor immediately if they see a similar situation with their bus camera.

A photograph shows the internal bus camera on the ceiling taped over with a transfer.

According to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green, Transit Control is aware of some isolated cases. The incidents are currently under investigation.