The TTC is investigating several cases of covered up security cameras on buses

The Toronto Transit Commission is looking into several cases of security cameras being taped over.
A notice was sent out from management of the Malvern Garage to employees Thursday about security cameras inside a bus being taped over.
This needs to stop and police should be actively investigating this and charging the perps with mischief.
The message advises staff to contact Transit Control or a supervisor immediately if they see a similar situation with their bus camera.
A photograph shows the internal bus camera on the ceiling taped over with a transfer.
According to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green, Transit Control is aware of some isolated cases. The incidents are currently under investigation.
