City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc cameras

The TTC is investigating several cases of covered up security cameras on buses

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Transit Commission is looking into several cases of security cameras being taped over. 

A notice was sent out from management of the Malvern Garage to employees Thursday about security cameras inside a bus being taped over.

The message advises staff to contact Transit Control or a supervisor immediately if they see a similar situation with their bus camera. 

A photograph shows the internal bus camera on the ceiling taped over with a transfer.

According to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green, Transit Control is aware of some isolated cases. The incidents are currently under investigation. 

Lead photo by

David Michael Lamb

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Dazzling colour photographs of 1950s and 60s Toronto at night

The TTC is investigating several cases of covered up security cameras on buses

Masai Ujiri issues a powerful statement about bodycam footage from racist Oakland cop

New photos of the Toronto Zoo's baby red panda are so cute it hurts

Ontario is hiring 200 new police officers and people are not pleased

People in Toronto are fed up with constant late-night construction noise

Toronto headed toward surpassing last year's record number of shootings

Another major thunderstorm forecasted for Toronto