City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario storm

Major lightning storm hit Ontario while people slept and the photos are something else

City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

As the majority of Ontarians lay sound asleep in their beds last night, a massive lightning storm struck parts of the province. 

The storm was the result of an "overnight cold front sinking southward through southern Ontario," according to The Weather Network, and it created some pretty impressive light shows throughout Southwestern Ontario and parts of the GTA. 

And while the storm did hit in the early hours of the morning, fortunately, some photography enthusiasts sacrificed their beauty sleep to capture images of the incredible light show. 

Photos of the lightning over Lake Ontario have been posted to social media, and they show purple skies featuring several bright beams of light. 

Residents of Hamilton also posted some images of what the storm looked like outside their windows, and it seems the lightning was so bright it effectively lit up the entire night sky. 

One photographer in Caledonia also managed to capture the light show, but not without fearing for his safety for a split second. 

There were also numerous reports of damages caused by the storm, including falling trees and downed wires. 

Residents of Kingston also reported large debris and other damage thanks to strong winds. 

But while the storm did wreak some havoc in its tracks, at least it was a beautiful sight to behold for the select few who were awake in time to catch it.

Lead photo by

Aidan Stevens

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Hurricane Laura expected to spawn severe thunderstorms in Toronto this weekend

Major lightning storm hit Ontario while people slept and the photos are something else

Toronto Chair Girl appears to violate mandatory quarantine orders after trip to Tahiti

Drivers find traffic cones dangerously strewn all over Toronto road

100 years of the Toronto skyline from Riverdale Park

People are blaming ActiveTO for a spike in accidents on the Gardiner Expressway

Guy climbs on top of moving TTC bus to impress strangers on the internet

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Toronto hospital