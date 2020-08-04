It’s going to feel hotter than 30 C for three days in a row next weekend in Toronto

The weather in Toronto has been all over the place in recent weeks, with the city's skies constantly switching back and forth from the beating hot sun to threatening storm clouds in a matter of minutes.

And it seems that pattern is destined to keep repeating itself, as the humid weather is set to return to the city following several days of rain.

According to The Weather Network, today's rainy weather will be the last of its kind for a while, as temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week.

The seven-day forecast suggests that the high for Wednesday will be a comfortable 24 C and mainly sunny, while it'll feel like 27 C with the humidity.

Temperatures for Thursday are similar, with a high of 25 C predicted with sunny skies and a humidex value of 28 C.

Friday, however, will see temperatures and humidex values rise again, kicking off what's shaping up to be a hot and sunny weekend in the city.

The final day of the work week is expected to feel like 30 C, while Saturday will likely feel like 32 C and Sunday could reach a scorching 33 C with the humidex.

Toronto won't likely see rain again until Monday, so be sure to take advantage of the beautiful weather during one of the final weekends of summer.