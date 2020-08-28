Coyotes rescued after falling into pool at empty Toronto water park

Wet'n'Wild Toronto may still be closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the 100-acre water park complex is still attracting visitors.

Two wild coyotes got a little too wet for comfort this week after sneaking into the Brampton facility and exploring the empty grounds.

You know those pools that you splash into at the bottom of water slide rides? The coyotes somehow managed to get stuck inside one under Wet'n'Wild's Cannonball Falls.

The receiving pool had been emptied, but about half-a-foot of rainwater had accumulated by the time the coyotes were found, miserable and wet with no way out.

Park employees sprung into action upon learning of the duo's plight and called Brampton Animal Services for help.

We spotted two coyotes stuck in a situation called Cannonball Falls, exploring an empty park had taken a turn! A call to Brampton Animal Services made sure that they got out safely and any injuries were taken care of, we hope they're okay! 🐶💛💙 #bramptonanimalservices #rescue pic.twitter.com/lQtZGldV5j — Wet'n'Wild Toronto (@wetnwildtoronto) August 25, 2020

"We spotted two coyotes stuck in a situation called Cannonball Falls, exploring the empty park had taken a turn!" wrote the park when uploading video footage from the Facebook on Tuesday.

"A call to Brampton Animal Services made sure that they got out safely and any injuries were taken care of."

The video starts with the two unhappy-looking animals cuddling together in a pool of dirty water up to their shoulders. Then, we see the heroes from Brampton Animal Services arrive with cages and tools to get the canines up to safety.

While scared, it was clear that the animals just wanted out of the pool. Animal rescuers got right down into the water with them.

It took a bit of wrangling, but they managed to gently secure the feisty coyotes in cages and lift them up to dry land.

Caught one sneaking in without a season pass again 😅 pic.twitter.com/vebybSmu4a — Wet'n'Wild Toronto (@wetnwildtoronto) August 27, 2020

This wasn't the first time coyotes have been spotted in the empty park, which backs onto a reservoir next to a massive conservation area.

Wet'n'Wild said at the time that the pool pups would be nourished back to full health before going back into the wild. As of Thursday, the coyotes were good to go.

"They have been released back to their homestead behind the park," wrote Wet'N'Wild Toronto on YouTube.

"Only happy endings here!"

Big ups to Brampton Animal Services, and all local wildlife heroes for helping the four-legged residents of Toronto get out of human-made trouble, time and time again. You're doing Ceiling Cat's work.