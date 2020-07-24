York University facing criticism for not doing enough to help victims of sexual assault

Thousands of people are calling for the expulsion of a York University student after more than 50 women came forward with sexual assault allegations.

On June 25, in a Twitter thread, McGill student Mahnoor Ali Syed posted about her encounter with Haider Ali Sukhera, a York University student, President of the Pakistani Students Association and the General Secretary of the Model United Nations Club.

In light of furthering the #MeToo movement and creating safer spaces for survivors and women in our networks and social circles, my friend Maria and I have decided to speak about a known assailant, Haider Ali Sukhera. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/6H1uF01r20 — Mahnoor Ali Syed (@MahnoorAliSyed3) June 25, 2020

"In light of furthering the #MeToo movement and creating safer spaces for survivors and women in our networks and social circles, my friend Maria and I have decided to speak about a known assailant, Haider Ali Sukhera," Syed's post reads, going on to detail some of the alleged actions of Sukhera.

A petition for the expulsion of Sukhera now has more than 6,800 signatures and another for his imprisonment has 1,500.

Within 48-hours of Syed's initial post several more women came forward sharing similar encounters as Syed.

In an interview with blogTO, a woman recounted a disturbing experience she alleges took place with the York University student.

The woman said she notified York University of his behaviour and sent them supporting evidence of the harassment, however, the university responded saying they couldn't take any disciplinary action because she isn't a York University student and the alleged incident didn't take place on York campus.

“All acts committed by Sukhera bear a fault in consent,” said Martina Caruana, an international lawyer based in Europe representing the 50-plus women who came forward.

Allegations against Sukhera include statutory rape, sexual assault, stalking, cyber harassment, physical abuse, sexual violence, sexual harassment and attempted forced marriage.

Currently no criminal charges have been brought against Sukhera although Caruana told blogTO that pressing criminal and civil charges is still a possibility.

Cuarana added that Toronto Police have been contacted by some of the women earlier this week and are investigating the allegations.

“The girls are still processing their trauma and coming to terms with what has happened to them, and hence are still considering instituting legal proceedings. There is definitely scope for a class action suit [...] given the large number of survivors. A public inquiry is also another possible course of action,” she said.

"We expect York to set a precedent right now. A lot of students are feeling unsafe," said one of the survivors blogTO spoke to, calling for safer campuses.

"In addition to all this crime and the negligence of the university [...] the majority of the survivors are Pakistani. The assailant is also Pakistani but most of the crimes happened in Canada, so even when York brushes off the sexual violence incidents they're also not defending minorities the way they should be," added Caruana.

"These girls come from across the world to study and then they're violated on foreign ground where they have little to no knowledge of the law. And some of the survivors are minors. It's shocking! I would expect the university to take some responsibility and to protect these minorities on campus."

York University has had a number of sexual assault problems in the last few years, most recently in February a York professor was charged with sexually assaulting two students on the TTC.

And other students who've experienced sexual assault or harassment at York University have said they've also been neglected.

“Anyone who studies here knows how unsafe the campus is for women and other marginalized genders,” said Farees Ahmed, a York University student who started the Instagram account @harassment.yorku to help Syed and countless other victims talk about their assaults without fear of judgment and repercussions.

“Survivors are not believed. People have been badgered to the point where they have had to leave university. Officially, York University wants nothing to do with rape or assault cases that have occurred outside the boundaries of our campus, even if the student was from the university, even if the survivor is a York University student.

"You can find this in the Centre’s Sexual Assault policy. They also do not allow or accept third-party and anonymous complaints let alone treat them as a matter of grave concern.”

In addition to the expulsion of Sukhera, survivors are calling for a complete overhaul of York University's sexual violence policies.

"The policy abhorrently fails to account for a member of the YorkU community against a non-member. This is absolutely appalling and also makes it clear that YorkU does not take complete responsibility for the actions of its members," they wrote in a statement to the university.

"The scope of this policy is clearly flawed. Furthermore, the policy does not account for incidents that occur off YorkU premises. This policy is inadequate, discriminatory and prejudiced. York must change it," they continued.

When blogTO contacted York University, deputy spokesperson Yanni Dagonas said the university is aware of the allegations of the student and are "acting in accordance with [its] policies on sexual violence and human rights."

"York University takes the safety of students and all community members very seriously."

"The University always works to create an environment where all people feel welcome, valued, and safe and to provide the services, programs and resources that will ensure our entire community is supported and empowered."

"The University also recognizes that confidentiality is important to create an environment and culture where survivors feel safe to disclose and seek support and accommodation,” said Dagonas.

“Our guiding principle is survivors need to be comfortable accessing supports and must be empowered to determine when to report incidents of sexual violence in their own time and in a safe setting.”

While they couldn’t speak to the specifics of the case, the York University spokesperson said immediate action is taken when formal complaints are received.

Actions can include: “outreach and offer of supports and services to impacted community members, a thorough review of formal complaints by the Sexual Violence Response Team, an investigation into any formal complaints; and interim measures can be put in place while an investigation is underway.”

blogTO reached out to Haider Ali Sukhera for comment but has not received a response. Cuarana says she has been told Sukhera has returned to Pakistan.