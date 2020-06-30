It's going to feel like 40 C in Toronto next week

Hot weather is on the way to Toronto for the beginning of July so it's most definitely time to break out the sunscreen.

With the coolest temperature for the rest of this week feeling like 35 C it's wild to think that next week will reach even higher temperatures.

Monday is expected to be 31 C feeling like 38 C and it's Tuesday when things really heat up. The Weather Network is forecasting Tuesday to feel like a scorching 40 C with only a 40% chance of showers.

Toronto outdoor swimming pools are now open and here's a map of where to find them https://t.co/07e4z7iEtX #Toronto #SwimTO pic.twitter.com/HlethlMWYy — blogTO (@blogTO) June 26, 2020

With summer temperatures reaching these high temperatures if you do plan on being outside you can cool down at one of Toronto's outdoor pools or sprawl out at one of Toronto's beaches - just be sure to follow the rules.

10 new summertime treats in Toronto you need to try at least once https://t.co/9TME9hzmbw #Toronto pic.twitter.com/NxiX94pqOg — blogTO (@blogTO) June 29, 2020

If that doesn't tickle your fancy you can always make your way out to try one of Toronto's newest summertime treats.