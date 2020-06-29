It's going to feel like 37 C in Toronto this week

Break out the sunscreen, Toronto. It's going to be another scorcher week for summer weather.

According to The Weather Network's seven day forecast, temperatures are going to feel like over 30 C all week long.

We unite in celebration on Canada Day, but weather-wise there will be quite the divide across the country 🇨🇦 #CanadaDay — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) June 29, 2020

Canada Day will be 27 C with it feeling like 33 C followed up by both Thursday and Friday feeling like 37 C.

While Thursday is all sunshine, Friday there's a risk of a thunderstorm. The weather agency is currently predicting a 40 per cent chance of thundershowers for Friday, which will slightly cut the heat expected for the weekend.

Come the weekend temperatures are expected to fall with Saturday feeling like 35 C and Sunday feeling like 34 C. Both days will be sunny.

If you plan to embrace the great outdoors this week be sure to do so safely. Wear a hat and be sure to stay hydrated!