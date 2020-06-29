City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Weather

It's going to feel like 37 C in Toronto this week

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Break out the sunscreen, Toronto. It's going to be another scorcher week for summer weather.

According to The Weather Network's seven day forecast, temperatures are going to feel like over 30 C all week long.

Canada Day will be 27 C with it feeling like 33 C followed up by both Thursday and Friday feeling like 37 C.

While Thursday is all sunshine, Friday there's a risk of a thunderstorm. The weather agency is currently predicting a 40 per cent chance of thundershowers for Friday, which will slightly cut the heat expected for the weekend.

Come the weekend temperatures are expected to fall with Saturday feeling like 35 C and Sunday feeling like 34 C. Both days will be sunny. 

If you plan to embrace the great outdoors this week be sure to do so safely. Wear a hat and be sure to stay hydrated!

Lead photo by

viviloob

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's going to feel like 37 C in Toronto this week

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2020 in Toronto

How to watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2020

Abolish the Police protest and teach-in takes over Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto

Questions persist after video shows Toronto cops stopping Black bike courier

The 10 biggest COVID-19 neighbourhood hot spots in Toronto

Police locate missing child in Ontario just 40 minutes after issuing Amber Alert

How Food for Now is helping those experiencing homelessness in Toronto